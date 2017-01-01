How it works
What we are cupping
Here are a few of the coffees we have been testing in anticipation of selecting the November coffee. ☕️ 🔬 👨🔬
Cherry, Lemon, Dark Chocolate
Dried cherry, Almond, Milk chocolate
This balanced and creamy coffee comes from 41 smallholder farmers. The Bourbon and Caturra varieties combine to provide a subtle citrus flavor. This is a definite contender.
Plum, Lemon w/floral notes
This delicate but delicious coffee comes from a family farm that's been producing coffee since the 1960s. The subtle flavors had us delighted on this cupping.
Sugar cookies, Chocolate, Brown sugar
This microlot comes from La Argentina municipality of Huila. An excellent sweetness on this cupping had us coming back for more.
Our Schedule for November
Why do we support artisan Colombian coffee?
Quest Coffee Club grew out of our passion for great coffee, our love of the Colombian coffee scene, and our desire to share the best of Colombia's artisan coffees with our friends back in the US. Now you too can join the adventure and enjoy the best-kept-secrets of Colombian coffee in your own home.
This organic coffee is produced by a co-op of 80 farms (that cultivates 207 hectares of land collectively) located in the Tolima region.